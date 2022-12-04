No 3 in a row for Desmonds as Emmets prevail

Castleisland Desmonds have failed to win the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final for a third successive season.

The 2022 final in Ballylongford saw them go down to Listowel Emmets by 13 points to 7 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Emmets were in charge throughout and full value for the victory.

After 7 wides in the first 12 minutes the opening score finally arrived when Emmets pointed. Back to back Desmonds scores had them in front and they increased that gap to 3 after 18 minutes with what proved to be their last score of the period. Emmets reeled off 5 in a row to lead by double scores at the break; 6 points to 3; Davy Keane leading the scoring chanrge for Listowel.

Emmets remained on top after the break and 3 points in the first 4 minutes of the second half doubled their lead to 6. The gap was five after 40 minutes; 10 points to 5. The next score did not arrive until 11 minutes from time; Michael Kennedy pointing to put Listowel 6 to the good. Come the end of a low scoring contest Emmets remained 6 clear.