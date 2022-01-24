Nigeria out of Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria are out of the Africa Cup of Nations.
They suffered a 1-0 last-16 defeat to Tunisia last night.
Today, Guinea face Gambia at the same stage from 4pm.
At 7, host nation Cameroon take on Comoros.
