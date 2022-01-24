Advertisement
Nigeria out of Africa Cup of Nations

Jan 24, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Nigeria are out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They suffered a 1-0 last-16 defeat to Tunisia last night.

Today, Guinea face Gambia at the same stage from 4pm.

At 7, host nation Cameroon take on Comoros.

