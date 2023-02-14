Nicky Henderson looks ahead to Cheltenham Festival

The most successful British trainer in Cheltenham Festival has unveiled his customary strong squad for the 2023 meeting, with many of his star names set for the opening day.

Nicky Henderson's confirmed Jonbon, in the Sporting Life Arkle and Constitution Hill for the Unibet Champion Hurdle are bang on course while decisions as to where the likes of former Champion Hurdler Epatante will run have yet to be made.

Mike Vince has been to see Henderson at his stables to get the latest news.