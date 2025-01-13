Advertisement
Sport

Nick Taylor wins Sony Open

Jan 13, 2025
Nick Taylor wins Sony Open
Canada's Nick Taylor was the winner of the Sony Open on the PGA Tour.

He beat Columbian Nico Echavarria in a play-off, after both players finished on 16-under-par in Hawaii.

Seamus Power was in the field, but missed the halfway cut.

