Nick Taylor wins Sony Open

Canada's Nick Taylor was the winner of the Sony Open on the PGA Tour.
He beat Columbian Nico Echavarria in a play-off, after both players finished on 16-under-par in Hawaii.
Seamus Power was in the field, but missed the halfway cut.
Advertisement
Canada's Nick Taylor was the winner of the Sony Open on the PGA Tour.
He beat Columbian Nico Echavarria in a play-off, after both players finished on 16-under-par in Hawaii.
Seamus Power was in the field, but missed the halfway cut.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus