Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract

Aug 1, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland's Niamh Fahey has signed a new Liverpool contract.

The 34-year-old Galway native has put pen to paper today as the Reds prepare for their return to the Women's Super League next month

