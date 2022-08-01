Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract

The Republic of Ireland's Niamh Fahey has signed a new Liverpool contract.
The 34-year-old Galway native has put pen to paper today as the Reds prepare for their return to the Women's Super League next month
