Niall says it's a disappointing season compared to last year

Leeds fan Niall Botty O'Callaghan has said this years premier league has been a disappointing one from a Leeds fans point of view so far.

Botty said he believes Leeds have a very youthful squad and could do with a few more senior players especially with the likes of Kalvin Phillips missing until March.

The transfer window opened today and Niall is hoping Leeds will sign some new talent to help them improve their results.

The Peacocks currently sit in 16th place in the league.

They take on Burnley tomorrow and if Burnley win Leeds will sit just 2 points off the relegation spots.

Leeds United Fan Niall Botty O'Callaghan:

