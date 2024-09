No decision has been made yet by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh regarding her future with the Kerry Senior Ladies Footballers.

The Kingdom forward along with her teammates brought home the Brendan Martin cup to the county this year, bridging a 31 year gap.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was speaking to Radio Kerry's Andrew Moynihan at the announcement of AIB becoming the title sponsor of the All-Ireland Club Championship.

She said she is happy to enjoy the moment.