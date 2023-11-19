Ní Mhuircheartaigh named Player of the Year; 5 All Stars for Kerry

Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is the TG4 Senior Players’ Footballer of the Year.

The coveted individual accolade capped a memorable night for the 32-year-old Corca Dhuibhne player, who also collected a fourth TG4 All Star award, to add to her previous successes in 2012, 2013 and 2022.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh finished as leading scorer in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 3-31, including 1-7 in the Final against Dublin on Sunday August 13.

For the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award, Ní Mhuircheartaigh held off stiff competition from Dublin duo Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne to win the award which was voted on by fellow inter-county players.

Kerry picked up 4 more All Stars; defenders Eilís Lynch and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forward Niamh Carmody.

All-Ireland Senior champions Dublin lead the way with eight representatives on the 2023 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team.

Dublin’s haul eclipses their previous all-time best of seven players on the annual selection, which was achieved twice in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 team was revealed on Saturday night at the annual TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, as the Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

Dublin’s eight winners are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee and Martha Byrne, midfielder Jennifer Dunne, and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe.

Tyrrell was named Player of the Match in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final, as Rowe had the honour of lifting the Brendan Martin Cup as team captain.

Cork forward Ciara O’Sullivan and Mayo defender Danielle Caldwell have also received 2023 TG4 All Star awards.

The team is comprised of four first-time award winners, with Dublin’s Abby Shiels, Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne joined by Kerry’s Eilís Lynch as inaugural recipients.

Six players picked up their second awards on the night – Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell, Dublin’s Lauren Magee, Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrrell, and Kerry’s Lorraine Scanlon and Niamh Carmody.

Kerry’s Cáit Lynch is now a three-time TG4 All-Star award winner, while the Kingdom’s ace forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Dublin’s Carla Rowe are both honoured for a fourth time.

Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan is now a five-time winner, and she bridges a five-year gap after winning her fourth award in 2018.

There are four players who featured on the 2022 TG4 All Star team named on this year’s selection, as Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell and Kerry trio Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh receive the prestigious individual accolades once again.

The 2023 TG4 All Star team also contains three players from the Castleisland Desmonds club in Kerry – Eilís Lynch, Cáit Lynch and Lorraine Scanlon.

Two players from the Cuala club in Dublin are also honoured – Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne – while there are also two awards for the Na Fianna club in the capital, with Leah Caffrey and Hannah Tyrrell included in the annual 15.

2023 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

1. Abby Shiels (Dublin) – 1st award

2. Eilís Lynch (Kerry) – 1st award

3. Leah Caffrey (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2016, 2017 and 2021)

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

5. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2018)

6. Martha Byrne (Dublin) – 1st award

7. Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous in 2012 and 2022)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Dublin) – 1st award

9. Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2017)

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

11. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

12. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 5th award (previous in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

14. Carla Rowe (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2015, 2016 and 2019)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 4th award (previous in 2012, 2013 and 2022)

County by county breakdown: 8 Dublin, 5 Kerry, 1 Cork, 1 Mayo.

The 2023 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award, meanwhile, went to Kildare forward Róisín Byrne.

From the Sarsfields club, Byrne scored 0-25 for the Lilywhites as they stormed to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory, including seven points in a Final Player of the Match performance against Clare.

Byrne, who was also nominated for a TG4 All Star award, landed the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award ahead of Clare’s Fidelma Marrinan and Antrim’s Órlaith Prenter.

All three nominees were recently named on the 2023 TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship, while Marrinan was also a TG4 All Star nominee.

And there was further glory for Down following their TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship success as brilliant forward Natasha Ferris was named Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

Ferris, from the Bryansford club, finished her season as top scorer in the Junior grade with an astonishing tally of 7-31, including five points in the TG4 All-Ireland Final victory over Limerick.

Ferris was nominated for the Junior award alongside Limerick captain Róisín Ambrose and Fermanagh’s Bláithín Bogue, who was the 2022 recipient.

Earlier in the evening, Dublin and Thomas Davis legend Christina McGinty was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

McGinty was a 1989 All-Ireland Junior Championship winner with Dublin and also had the distinction of playing in All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Club Finals during an outstanding career.