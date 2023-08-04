Ní Mhuircheartaigh named Player of the Month

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for July, the announcement coming a week out from the Kingdom's TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.

LGFA statement:

Kerry have received a boost ahead of their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final clash against Dublin with confirmation that ace attacker Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for July 2023.

The 32-year-old forward, from the Corca Dhuibhne club, has been in stunning form in 2023 and she played a key role in the Kingdom’s march to a second successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final.

Kerry will play Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday week, August 13, aiming to erase the memories of their 2022 Final loss to Meath.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, with a running total of 4-24, is the current top scorer in the TG4 All-Ireland series as Kerry gear up for the Final, aiming to end a 30-year Brendan Martin Cup famine.

In the month of July alone, Louise scored 0-5 against Cavan, 0-3 in the quarter-final victory over Meath, and 1-10 against Mayo last Saturday in an outstanding individual semi-final performance that earned her the Player of the Match award.

Louise, a vastly-experienced inter-county player and a three-time All Star, will assume on-field captaincy duties at Croke Park in the absence of injured skipper, Síofra O’Shea.

The 2023 All-Ireland Senior Final, the 50th in LGFA history, will mark a third Final outing for Louise, who also played in the 2012 and 2022 deciders.

Louise was presented with her Player of the Month award this morning by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, Croke Park.