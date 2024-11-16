Ní Mhuircheartaigh named Ladies Football Personality of the Year

Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been named Ladies Football Personality of the Year by the Gaelic Writers’ Association.

She top scored for the Kingdom on their way to a first Brendan Martin Cup since 1993.

Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch was also recognised for his hard work and diligence as Munster GAA PRO, with his province, spearheaded by the Kerry man, continuing to set a standard in terms of their dealings with the media.

The awards, supported by the Dalata Hotel Group, saw Sean McGoldrick handed the Lifetime Achievement award and Munster GAA’s Dermot Weeshie Lynch named PRO of the Year.

David Hickey (Dublin), Tom Dempsey (Wexford), Kitty Ryan Savage (Tipperary) and Ciara Gaynor (Tipperary) were inducted into the GWA Hall of Fame.

Hickey won three All-Irelands for the transformative Dublin side of the 1970s and also played semi-professional rugby in France.

He was later selector and team doctor for the Dublin team and has campaigned on a range of issues including Palestine, where he is involved with ‘Gaels Against Genocide.’

Tom Dempsey was a star turn on the Wexford side, which landed the 1996 All-Ireland title, a first since 1968. The All Star has gone on to forge out a career with RTE as a highly respected analyst.

Kitty Ryan Savage was the skipper of the first side to win the All-Ireland ladies title, the Brendan Martin Cup, back in 1974 and her induction marks the 50 years since that historic occasion.

Ciara Gaynor is a five-time All-Ireland winner with Tipperary. A daughter of another Premier legend and 2021 GWA Hall of Fame Inductee, Len, in recent years she has again demonstrated her incredible drive by competing in ironman contests at the triathlon world championships.

The awards also recognised the achievements of Sean McGoldrick, the legendary Sunday World GAA correspondent and former Irish Press writer, who also worked for the Irish and Sunday Independent, covering Gaelic football, hurling and boxing in particular with a passion, insight and fearlessness that few could match. He has written several acclaimed books, including the autobiographies of Pat Spillane and Jimmy Magee, a history of the Dublin Marathon and Punching Above Their Weight, an in-depth account of Ireland’s Olympic success in boxing.

The GWA also marked the extraordinary contribution of current players in all four codes to the GAA, their counties and the country.

Armagh’s Niall Grimley and his family suffered an unimaginable tragedy just over a year ago when his brother, Patrick, his wife Ciera and a close friend, Ciara McElvanna were killed in a car accident.

Personality comes in many forms, and Niall showed his in abundance to overcome an awful loss and serious injury - a broken neck in 2022 - to help Armagh to this year’s All-Ireland title.

Clare’s John Conlon has been a driving force for the county and was a key man at 35 as he helped the Banner land a first All-Ireland title since 2013 and just a fifth in their entire history.

Cork’s Hannah Looney is that rare gem in modern day Gaelic games, a proper inter-county dual star competing at the highest level in both codes. She holds six All-Ireland camogie titles and one in football.