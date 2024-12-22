Ni Mhuircheartaigh announces retirement

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh has announced her Inter County retirement.
She goes after 17 years playing for the Kingdom and goes out as an All-Ireland winner.
Ni Mhuircheartaigh statement:
County Board statement:
