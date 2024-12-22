Advertisement
Sport

Ni Mhuircheartaigh announces retirement

Dec 22, 2024 18:17 By radiokerrysport
Ni Mhuircheartaigh announces retirement
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh has announced her Inter County retirement.

She goes after 17 years playing for the Kingdom and goes out as an All-Ireland winner.

Ni Mhuircheartaigh statement:

County Board statement:

