Nguyen through to last-16 at World Championships

Nhat Nguyen is through to the last-16 at the World Championships.
The Dubliner beat English number-1 Toby Plenty, 21-17, 23-21.
Nguyen will play either Zhao Jun Peng of China, or Japan’s Kiko Watanabe tomorrow.
