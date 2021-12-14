Advertisement
Sport

Nguyen through to last-16 at World Championships

Dec 14, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Nguyen through to last-16 at World Championships Nguyen through to last-16 at World Championships
Share this article

Nhat Nguyen is through to the last-16 at the World Championships.

The Dubliner beat English number-1 Toby Plenty, 21-17, 23-21.

Nguyen will play either Zhao Jun Peng of China, or Japan’s Kiko Watanabe tomorrow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus