NFL victory for Meath

Apr 10, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrysport
NFL victory for Meath
All Ireland Ladies Football champions Meath have added a league title to their trophy cabinet.

They've won Division 1 for the first time in their history with a 2-8 to 1-9 win over Donegal.

