Advertisement
Sport

NFL continues today

Mar 16, 2025 10:25 By radiokerrysport
NFL continues today
Allianz Football League
Share this article

Donegal can book themselves a place in the league final in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness' side face Tyrone in Letterkenny knowing a win sends them top of the table.

Throw in for that game is at half 3.

Advertisement

Before that, Derry and Mayo meet in Celtic Park at 1:30pm

===

3 games are down for decision in Division 2 today.

Advertisement

Table toppers Monaghan are away to Meath, Roscommon welcome Cavan and Louth make the trip to Cork.

All three games get underway at 2pm.

===

Advertisement

Offaly and Kildare can go top of Division 3 this afternoon.

They meet in Tullamore for a 2pm throw in with Antrim taking on Sligo at the same time.

Fermanagh have been given a walkover by Leitrim who are unable to field a team today.

Advertisement

===

There's just one game in Division 4 with Wicklow facing Limerick.

The action gets underway in Aughrim at 2pm.

Advertisement

Last night Dublin handed Galway their first loss of the league campaign with a 2-19 to 2-13 win at Croke Park.

Sean Bugler scored two goals for the home side who have an outside chance of making the league final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Australian victory for Norris
Advertisement
Killorglin play today while Killarney have second of double header
Kingdom Warrior fights tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway
Civic reception to welcome Mayor of Holyoke Massachusetts to Tralee
Australian victory for Norris
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus