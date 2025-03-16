NFL continues today

Donegal can book themselves a place in the league final in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness' side face Tyrone in Letterkenny knowing a win sends them top of the table.

Throw in for that game is at half 3.

Before that, Derry and Mayo meet in Celtic Park at 1:30pm

3 games are down for decision in Division 2 today.

Table toppers Monaghan are away to Meath, Roscommon welcome Cavan and Louth make the trip to Cork.

All three games get underway at 2pm.

Offaly and Kildare can go top of Division 3 this afternoon.

They meet in Tullamore for a 2pm throw in with Antrim taking on Sligo at the same time.

Fermanagh have been given a walkover by Leitrim who are unable to field a team today.

There's just one game in Division 4 with Wicklow facing Limerick.

The action gets underway in Aughrim at 2pm.

Last night Dublin handed Galway their first loss of the league campaign with a 2-19 to 2-13 win at Croke Park.

Sean Bugler scored two goals for the home side who have an outside chance of making the league final.