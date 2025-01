Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 begins for Kerry this Saturday.

The All-Ireland champions host the side that beat them in the League final last year, Armagh.

There’s a starting time of 1.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry's Breda O'Shea has been speaking with Kerry captain Cait Lynch and first of all vice skipper Anna Galvin::::::::::::::