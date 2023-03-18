Newcastle within a point of top four

Newcastle are within a point of the Premier League's top four after scoring an injury time penalty to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.
The defeat leaves their opponents just a couple of points clear of the relegation zone.
Tottenham will look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four this afternoon.
They go to bottom side Southampton for a 3pm kick-off.
At the same time, Brentford host Leicester, Aston Villa take on Bournemouth and Wolves go up against Leeds.
The evening kick-off sees Chelsea entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge from half-five.
Manchester City will look to keep their treble hopes alive later.
Pep Guardiola's side face Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is at 5.45pm.
Former City star Vincent Kompany is in charge of the visitors, who lead the Championship standings.