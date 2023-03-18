Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle within a point of top four

Mar 18, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle are within a point of the Premier League's top four after scoring an injury time penalty to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.

The defeat leaves their opponents just a couple of points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham will look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four this afternoon.

They go to bottom side Southampton for a 3pm kick-off.

At the same time, Brentford host Leicester, Aston Villa take on Bournemouth and Wolves go up against Leeds.

The evening kick-off sees Chelsea entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge from half-five.

Manchester City will look to keep their treble hopes alive later.

Pep Guardiola's side face Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is at 5.45pm.

Former City star Vincent Kompany is in charge of the visitors, who lead the Championship standings.

