Sport

Newcastle v West Ham first up today in Premier League

Mar 30, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport

The Premier League returns after the international break today.

Newcastle welcome West Ham to St. James' Park in the lunchtime game from half-past-12.

The hosts go into the game 10th in the table while David Moyes' side are four points and three places ahead of them.

At 3-o'clock Chelsea and Burnley meet at Stamford Bridge, Fulham go to Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace, Everton are away to Bournemouth and Tottenham play Luton Town in north London.

This evening Aston Villa host Wolves before Manchester United make the trip to Brentford.

