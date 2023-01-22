Newcastle up to third; Arsenal and City in action today

Newcastle United are up to third in the Premier League despite being held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

They're now three points behind second placed Manchester City and eight adrift of leaders Arsenal - but both those sides have games in hand.

There are 3 more games on in the Premier League this afternoon.

Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road from 2pm.

At the Etihad also at 2pm, Manchester City face Wolves.

The late games is at the Emirates as leaders Arsenal play Manchester United.

Kick off is 4:30 pm.

Defending champions Rangers are through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after a 1-nil win over St Johnstone.