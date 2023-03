Newcastle are up to fifth after a 2-1 win overs Wolves at St James' Park.

Arsenal are back five points clear at the top thanks to a 3-nil victory at Fulham in a London derby.

Manchester United were held nil-nil at home to bottom side Southampton - and had Casemiro sent off in the first half.

West Ham are out of the relegation zone on goal difference after a 1-all draw with Aston Villa.