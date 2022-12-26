Advertisement
Newcastle up to 2nd in Premier League

Dec 26, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Newcastle are up to second in the Premier League after a comfortable 3-nil win at Leicester.

It's their sixth victory in a row in the top flight.

Wolves won 2-1 at Everton in boss Julen Lopetegui's first league game in charge, with Southampton slipping to the foot of the table after losing 3-1 at home to Brighton.

Fulham were 3-nil winners over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Earlier, Tottenham fought from 2-nil down to draw 2-all away at Brentford.

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa later this hour, while leaders Arsenal can stretch their advantage at the top with three points against West Ham in the final match of the day.

