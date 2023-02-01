Newcastle through to Cup Final

Newcastle United are into the Carabao Cup final.

They beat Southampton 2-1 on the night at St James' Park and 3-1 on aggregate.

Sean Longstaff scored both goals.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe says his players need to focus on their next three Premier League games before thinking about Wembley.

Newcastle will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the final.

United bring a 3-nil first leg lead into their semi final second leg at Old Trafford tonight.

Kick off is at 8.

Ahead of the match, United have signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan to cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.