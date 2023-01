Newcastle took a big step towards reaching the Carabao Cup final last night.

They beat Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final at St Mary's.

Joelinton's goal earned them the victory at St Mary's, with the north east club hoping to reach their first domestic final since 1999.

Boss Eddie Howe tells Sky Sports News, the tie is far from over with the return match between the two side's at St James Park next week.