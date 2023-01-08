Newcastle out of Cup; Liverpool held to draw

Sheffield Wednesday have caused one of the shocks of the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at home to top flight Newcastle.

Holders Liverpool were pegged back to 2-all at home to Wolves.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest lost 4-1 at Blackpool and Championship leaders Burnley knocked out Premier League Bournemouth 4-2.

Non-league Wrexham are also into the next round after a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Championship Coventry.

Tottenham got past Portsmouth 1-nil thanks to a Harry Kane strike, and Southampton were 2-1 winners at Crystal Palace.

Boreham Wood - the lowest-ranked team in the competition - earned a replay with a 1-all draw with Accrington, while Chesterfield and West Brom ended 3-3.

There are 8 further FA Cup ties to be decided later.

Leeds United are in action at Cardiff City from 2pm.

Then at 4:30pm, Manchester City take on Chelsea at the Etihad.