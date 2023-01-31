Newcastle looking to confirm place in Carabao Cup Final

A place in the Carabao Cup final is at stake at St James' Park this evening.
Newcastle take a one-nil lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie with Southampton.
Kick-off there is at 8pm.
Advertisement
A place in the Carabao Cup final is at stake at St James' Park this evening.
Newcastle take a one-nil lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie with Southampton.
Kick-off there is at 8pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus