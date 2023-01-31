Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle looking to confirm place in Carabao Cup Final

Jan 31, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
A place in the Carabao Cup final is at stake at St James' Park this evening.

Newcastle take a one-nil lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie with Southampton.

Kick-off there is at 8pm.

