Newcastle in top four

Oct 24, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle in top four
Newcastle are in the Premier League's top four this morning.

Eddie Howe's side beat Tottenham by two goals to one yesterday to climb up to fourth.

Arsenal remain top - but were held to a one-all draw by Southampton.

Leicester boosted their survival hopes with a 4-nil win over Wolves, while Aston Villa beat Brentford by the same scoreline.

At Elland Road, Fulham came from behind to overcome Leeds by three goals to two.

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

West Ham take on Bournemouth from 8pm at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are just a place outside the relegation zone in 17th ahead of tonight's clash, with Bournemouth in 13th.

