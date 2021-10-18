Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle fan recovering after receiving emergency treatment during defeat to Tottenham

Oct 18, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
A Newcastle fan is recovering in hospital after receiving emergency treatment in the stands during their Premier League defeat to Tottenham.

Players were taken off the pitch at St James' Park as the match was suspended for more than 20 minutes.

Tottenham eventually won the game 3-2 to move into fifth with Harry Kane scoring his first league goal of the season.

Elsewhere, West Ham beat Everton 1-nil at Goodison Park.

Arsenal play host to Crystal Palace this evening.

The fixture sees Gunners legend Patrick Vieira return to his old club.

Kick off at the Emirates is at 8pm.

