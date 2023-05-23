Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle back in Champions League

May 23, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle back in Champions League Newcastle back in Champions League
Share this article

Newcastle will play Champions League football for the first time in 20 years next season.

Last night’s goalless Premier League draw at home to Leicester was enough to seal a top-four finish for Eddie Howe’s Saudi-backed squad.

The point leaves Leicester two points from safety ahead of their final game of the season against West Ham on Sunday.

Advertisement

==

Juventus could miss out on European football entirely this season.

Italy’s Federal Court of Appeal imposed a 10-point penalty on the Turin club for falsely inflating transfer fees to boost capital gains.

Advertisement

The ruling came immediately before Juve’s 4-1 defeat away to Empoli which leaves them seventh in Serie A.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus