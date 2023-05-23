Newcastle back in Champions League

Newcastle will play Champions League football for the first time in 20 years next season.

Last night’s goalless Premier League draw at home to Leicester was enough to seal a top-four finish for Eddie Howe’s Saudi-backed squad.

The point leaves Leicester two points from safety ahead of their final game of the season against West Ham on Sunday.

Advertisement

==

Juventus could miss out on European football entirely this season.

Italy’s Federal Court of Appeal imposed a 10-point penalty on the Turin club for falsely inflating transfer fees to boost capital gains.

Advertisement

The ruling came immediately before Juve’s 4-1 defeat away to Empoli which leaves them seventh in Serie A.