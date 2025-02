Newcastle can take a major step towards their first domestic trophy since 1955 this evening.

The Magpies carry a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at home to Arsenal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is disappointed that his club did not bring in any new faces in the January window.

Advertisement

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta admits the first goal in the match could prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Kick-off at St. James' Park is at 8 o'clock.