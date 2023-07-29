Advertisement
New Zealand win third successive Rugby Championship

Jul 29, 2023 15:21 By radiokerrynews
New Zealand
New Zealand have won their third successive Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks blitzed Australia 38-7 in Melbourne earlier.

The Championship concludes later today, with South Africa hosting Argentina just after 4 o'clock.

