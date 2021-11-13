Advertisement
New Zealand test for Ireland today

Nov 13, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland face the number one team in the world in Dublin this afternoon.

Andy Farrell's side take on New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium from 3.15.

Ireland won when the sides last met in Dublin in 2018 but then were heavily beaten a year later at the World Cup.

The Irish were impressive in their comfortable win over Japan last weekend.

Farrell is well aware though that the All Blacks will raise the bar in terms of opposition

Ireland got the all clear to start as selected yesterday evening following a scare after a false positive Covid-19 test.

