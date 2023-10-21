New Zealand into World Cup final

Will Jordan took his personal try tally at the World Cup to eight last night, as the All Blacks booked their place in the final.
He equalled a record jointly held by Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea in a 44-points to 6 semi-final win over Argentina.
The All Blacks’ opponents in next week’s final will be decided tonight.
Tonight’s semi is a repeat of the 2019 final, as reigning champions the Springboks face England.
Kick-off is at 8.
Ireland’s women are looking to make it two-wins from two in their WXV group this afternoon.
Scott Bemand’s side play Colombia in Dubai from 2pm