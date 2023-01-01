New York Senior hurlers return to Ireland this week with strong Kerry connections

The New York Senior hurling team are in Ireland to compete in the 2023 Connacht Hurling League tomorrow. The team has a huge Kerry involvement with the manager Richie Hartnett being from Ballyheigue, Eamon Fitzgerald a selector from Causeway and their strength and conditioning coach Sean Kelly is a Tralee man. NY County Chairperson Joan Henchy also hails from Tarbert.

It will be NY's first hurling team since 06' to return to Ireland to take part in a competition.

Manager Richie Hartnett and Eamon Fitzgerald called in to studio on New Years Day to talk about hurling in the Big Apple