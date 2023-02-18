Advertisement
New president of the GAA announced

Feb 18, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Jarlath Burns will be the next president of the GAA.

The former Armagh captain exceeded the quota by 19-votes on first count last night at Congress.

The Silverbridge clubman will succeed Larry McCarthy in 12 months' time.

