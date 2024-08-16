New Premier League Season Kicks Off Tonight

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says they're a bit underprepared for tonight's Premier League opener with Fulham.

He's having to reintegrate players who featured at the Euros and Copa America this summer, as well as new signings and those returning from injury.

But Ten Hag insists that can be no excuse for a poor performance at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile,

Manager Sean Dyche insists the final season for Everton at Goodison Park doesn't bring any added pressure.

The stadium has been their home since 1892 but they'll move across Merseyside to a new ground at Bramley-Moor Dock next year.

Dyche wants to make the campaign special for supporters but says everyone is excited about moving.