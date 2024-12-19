Advertisement
New Owner and CEO For Kerry FC

Dec 19, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
New Owner and CEO For Kerry FC
Kerry Football Club Statement.

Kerry Football Club Welcomes John Wall and appoints Billy Dennehy as CEO
Kerry Football Club is pleased to announce that Billy Dennehy has been promoted to CEO of Kerry FC, recognising his incredible contribution to the club’s growth and success.
Billy’s deep connection to Kerry and his steadfast commitment to our community resonate perfectly with the values that define Kerry FC.

We are also thrilled to announce John Wall as our Chairperson and Co-owner. A proud Kerryman from Tralee, now based in the United States, John’s passion for sport, loyalty to his roots, and leadership experience make him the perfect partner for Kerry FC. His vision and values align seamlessly with our club’s long-term ambitions, and we are excited to embark on this next chapter together, as we look forward to building on the collective efforts of every person who has contributed to making Kerry FC what it is today.

To our supporters: this is the start of an exciting journey. Let’s come together at Mounthawk Park in 2025 and show the world the strength of Kerry’s spirit. Let’s go, Kerry!

