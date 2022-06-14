Advertisement
New managers for Burnley and Blackburn

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Premier League winning captain Vincent Kompany's returning to England to manage Burnley.

The former Manchester City skipper will attempt to lead the club back into the top flight following their relegation to the Championship.

Kompany recently left his job as boss of Belgian side Anderlecht.

Burnley have been without a permanent manager since sacking Sean Dyche two months ago.

Blackburn have appointed former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new head coach.

The ex-Newcastle forward's signed a three-year contract at the Championship club.

Tomasson succeeds Tony Mowbray, who left at the end of the season after five years in charge.

He was mostly recently in charge of Swedish side Malmo, who he twice guided to the league title.

