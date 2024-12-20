Advertisement
Sport

New manager for Southampton

Dec 20, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
New manager for Southampton
Southampton have agreed a deal to make former Roma boss Ivan Juric their new head coach.

The Premier League club sacked Russell Martin after their thrashing by Tottenham last weekend.

