Andrew Kennelly is the new manager of the Dr.Crokes senior football team.

He takes over from Pat O'Shea.

Crokes statement:

Dr. Crokes GAA are delighted to announce that our Senior Football Management team will remain for the 2025 season, with former U21 manager Andrew Kennelly taking on the role of the team manager.

We wish Andrew and his management team the very best of luck in the season ahead.