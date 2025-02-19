New Kerry U20 Captain Named

Austin Stacks Goalkeeper Michael Tansley was last night named Kerry U20 football captain for 2025.
At the County Board meeting, the Co U21 Champions nominated the shot stopper who's in his 2nd year on the Panel.
