New Kerry U20 Captain Named

Feb 19, 2025 10:41 By radiokerrysport
New Kerry U20 Captain Named
Austin Stacks Goalkeeper Michael Tansley was last night named Kerry U20 football captain for 2025.

At the County Board meeting, the Co U21 Champions nominated the shot stopper who's in his 2nd year on the Panel.

