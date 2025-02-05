Advertisement
Sport

New Kerry FC Captain Named

Feb 5, 2025 10:51 By radiokerrysport
New Kerry FC Captain Named
Kerry FC's Sean McGrath in action against Finn Harps. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC are delighted to announce the captain for the season ahead as Sean McGrath.

The Ballyduff native has played 79 competitive games for the Kingdom since it's debut season in 2023.

