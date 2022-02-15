Advertisement
Sport

New deal for Tadhg Beirne

Feb 15, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
New deal for Tadhg Beirne
Tadhg Beirne has signed a new three year deal with the IRFU, that will see him remain in Ireland until the summer of 2025.

The Munster forward has won 27 caps for Ireland and played on the Lions Tour in South Africa last year.

Beirne has lined out 45 times for the Southern province.

Meanwhile, Keith Wood says Ireland need to think outside the box when playing physically powerful sides.

Ireland struggled at times against France in the Six Nations defeat on Saturday and Wood says creativity is required in coming up with a solution

