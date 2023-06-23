Advertisement
Sport

New deal for Henderson

Jun 23, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
New deal for Henderson New deal for Henderson
Share this article

Iain Henderson has signed a two year contract extension with the IRFU and Ulster.

The 31 year old will remain with the province until the end of the 2024 / 25 season.

The second row has won 72 caps with Ireland.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus