New Cork hurling book released

Cork is the latest county to get the Hero Books treatment.
Game Of My Life sees some of Cork’s greatest hurlers relive the game that will live with them forever.
Denis Hurley is the author of this book
Advertisement
Cork is the latest county to get the Hero Books treatment.
Game Of My Life sees some of Cork’s greatest hurlers relive the game that will live with them forever.
Denis Hurley is the author of this book
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus