New Cork hurling book released

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Cork is the latest county to get the Hero Books treatment.

Game Of My Life sees some of Cork’s greatest hurlers relive the game that will live with them forever.

Denis Hurley is the author of this book

