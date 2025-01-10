Advertisement
New contract for under-21 manager

Jan 10, 2025 11:47 By radiokerrysport
New contract for under-21 manager
Jim Crawford says he's 'over the moon' to sign a new contract to remain the Republic of Ireland under-21 manager.

The extension will see Crawford stay in charge until the end of the 2027 European Championships campaign.

During his tenure, ten players have progressed to earn senior caps and Ireland sit in their highest-ever UEFA under-21 ranking of 14th.

The FAI's Chief Football Officer Marc Canham says Crawford has show an ability to both develop players and to challenge for qualification for the Euros.

