New contract for Liverpool midfielder

Jun 6, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Midfielder James Milner has signed a one year contract extension with Liverpool - keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

The 36-year-old reportedly turned down offers from Premier League and overseas clubs in order to stay put on Merseyside.

Milner played 39 times for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, helping them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher says he'll wait until the season is over before deciding on his Liverpool future.

The Ireland goalkeeper is currently preparing for Wednesday's Nations League clash with Ukraine.

Kelleher says he's 'not sure' what will happen with his future, but will decide later in the summer.

Meanwhile, James Talbot has been called into Stephen Kenny's squad in place of the injured Gavin Bazunu.

