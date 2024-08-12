New coach for Scotts Lakers

Men's National League side Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney have a new head coach.

California native Ron Howard takes over from Brian Clarke.

40 year old Howard is also the club's new Youth Development Officer, a role which will see him oversee and implement coach education and a structure designed to provide the best environment for th3e juvenile players to learn the fundamentals of the game.

He has coached at youth, collegiate, and pro level internationally in Germany, Italy, and China.

Howard played college basketball with Mayville State University.

Howard is excited at the prospect of his new role:

"I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new Head Coach at SCOTTS LAKERS ST. PAULS KILLARNEY. Your trust in my experience and belief in my vision means the world to me. I am deeply thankful for the warm welcome extended to my family as we embark on this new chapter together.

This move to Ireland represents another monumental step in my journey/career , and I am honoured to become a part of this vibrant community. I am excited to be part of a team that is focused on fostering a spirit of unity and growth. I am committed to bringing my passion, dedication, and drive to the court, and I look forward to working with and learning from all of you. Together, we will build a legacy that transcends the game and impacts the community in a positive and inspirational way. I am eager to embrace this new challenge with ambition and optimism, and I am committed to the vision of creating a nurturing and thriving environment for all.

I am truly looking forward to the next stage of this journey and to making a lasting impact in the lives of those around us.