New coach for Killarney Cougars Men’s National League side

Sep 17, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrysport
New coach for Killarney Cougars Men's National League side
Ignas Sijanas is the new coach of the Killarney Cougars Men’s National League side.

The former Killorglin boss returns to Ireland having spent the last two seasons in Germany in charge of SV Fellbach Stuttgart.

Kelly Ahern is assistant coach.

Coach Ignas, speaking at the first session back at the Presentation Gym, said he was delighted to be back in Ireland and was very much looking forward to the season “Our games are only a couple of weeks away with a big opening challenge with UCC Demons set for October 9th at our home in the Pres Gym. The preparation is going well as players have come with the correct mindset with the team having good experience and a very youthful panel which we will develop with a program over the long term”.

