New chairperson of Kerry LGFA gives 100 percent backing to Kerry senior management duo

Dec 19, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Legions Selina Looney has been elected chairperson of the Kerry LGFA.

She makes history by becoming the first woman to do so.

She replaces the outgoing Sean Walsh.

Selina Looney chairperson of the LGFA:

