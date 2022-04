Tour Championship winner Neil Robertson is in danger of an early exit at the World Snooker Championship.

The Australian trails Jack Lisowski by 9 frames to 7 ahead of the resumption of their second round match.

Meanwhile, Judd Trump is three frames away from booking his place in the next round.

The 2019 champion leads Anthony McGill by 10 frames to 6, with the first to 13 set to progress to the quarter finals.