Near misses for Ireland in Paralympics

It's been a morning of near misses so far for Team Ireland at the Paralympics.

After his bronze medal performance yesterday, Gary O'Reilly finished fourth in the hand cycling H5 Time Trial final.

Niamh McCarthy has finished in fifth place in the F41 discus final, with a best throw of 28.94 metres.

In swimming, Barry McClements ended up in 10th place overall in the SM9 200 metres individual medley.

Phil Eagelsham missed out on a place in the shooting final.

Ellen Keane has finished fifth in the final of the SM9 200 metres individual medley on day 8 of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Last week's gold medal winner set a time of 2 minutes 38.64 seconds, which was three seconds off the medals today.

And Limerick's Roisin Ni Riain finished her Paralympics with a personal best in the SB13 100 metres breaststroke as she ended up in seventh place.